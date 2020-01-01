VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (SLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

About VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)

