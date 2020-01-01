VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (SLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $42.28.
About VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund
