VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 6th

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

IHY opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

