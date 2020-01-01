Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Dermira reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dermira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ DERM opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $791.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Dermira by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 251,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dermira by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dermira by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dermira by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

