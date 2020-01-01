Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to report earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.14). Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($7.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.90) to ($6.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.12.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $144,357.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $415,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $661,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,610,451.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,892. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $173.72.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

