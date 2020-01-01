-$0.23 EPS Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Affimed reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

AFMD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Affimed has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Affimed by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.