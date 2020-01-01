Brokerages Expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kaleyra an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.