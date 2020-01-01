Brokerages Anticipate Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Orthopediatrics reported sales of $14.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $71.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.70 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.49 million, with estimates ranging from $87.86 million to $89.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of KIDS opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.59 million, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 513,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

