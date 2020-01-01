Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. purchased 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $99,276.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,007.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia bought 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $294,991 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 152,289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $455.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.