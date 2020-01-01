Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 152,289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Triple-S Management stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $455.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.