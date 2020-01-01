Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,611,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,593% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,163 shares.The stock last traded at $0.58 and had previously closed at $0.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Junge Zhang bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,071.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri bought 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $138,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,070. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

