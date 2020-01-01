Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,374,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 801% from the previous session’s volume of 152,461 shares.The stock last traded at $1.69 and had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on EARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

