Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.75

Shares of Melco International Development Ltd (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Melco International Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

