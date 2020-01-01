Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 239128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSANY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.