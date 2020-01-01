First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.22

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 20036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
About First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)
First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.