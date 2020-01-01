First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.22

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 20036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

