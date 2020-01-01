Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.21

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 2250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

PHMMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

