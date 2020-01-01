GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.72

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GETINGE AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.
Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.
