Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 184901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,025.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

