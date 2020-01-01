Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 184901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,025.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNFP)
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
