Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.19

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 28891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

TRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get Triton International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triton International by 116.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Triton International by 331.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.