Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.00

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 90288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $128,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

