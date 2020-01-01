Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.18

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $7.01. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 6,558 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $202.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 127.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.