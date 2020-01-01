Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,626,000 after buying an additional 602,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

