FY2020 EPS Estimates for Livent Corporation Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. G.Research analyst J. Catania now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. G.Research also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Livent has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Livent by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

