Summit Midstream Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Monday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $249.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 117,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 253,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 119,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

