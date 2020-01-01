Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $27.00

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Iridium Communications by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

