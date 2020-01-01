Brokerages Set Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Price Target at GBX 1,350

Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACSO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.88) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

ACSO stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.38) on Friday. Accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 472 ($6.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,700 ($22.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 527.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million and a PE ratio of -93.27.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

