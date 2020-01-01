Analysts Set Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) PT at $262.50

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $249.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.18. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $268.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after buying an additional 357,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $8,405,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $7,674,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

