Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $878.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.