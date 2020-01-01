Analysts Set Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT at C$110.50

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CJT shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

TSE:CJT opened at C$103.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 62.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$101.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.52. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$66.32 and a 12 month high of C$109.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

