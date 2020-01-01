FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of FFG stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 202,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.