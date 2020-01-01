Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $10.10 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 498,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13,668.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 296.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

