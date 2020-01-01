Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $19.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $10.10 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 498,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13,668.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 296.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc Target Price at $27.00
Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc Target Price at $27.00
Brokerages Set Accesso Technology Group PLC Price Target at GBX 1,350
Brokerages Set Accesso Technology Group PLC Price Target at GBX 1,350
Analysts Set Mesa Laboratories, Inc. PT at $262.50
Analysts Set Mesa Laboratories, Inc. PT at $262.50
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Analysts Set Cargojet PT at C$110.50
Analysts Set Cargojet PT at C$110.50
FBL Financial Group Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
FBL Financial Group Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report