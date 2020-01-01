Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives $56.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AIV opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $27,401,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

