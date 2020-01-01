Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Receives GBX 136.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.67 ($1.80).

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Learning Technologies Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Shares of LON LTG opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.15 million and a PE ratio of 102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.24. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

