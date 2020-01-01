MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0006

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $400,171.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEETONEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.