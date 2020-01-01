CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Cap Achieves $10.36 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $1,588.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00014347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.54 or 0.06055763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036441 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001219 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCHFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.