EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.97 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and $561,786.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, LocalTrade and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00060321 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00085222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00068888 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.90 or 1.00138424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000339 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

