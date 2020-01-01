Chainlink Price Reaches $1.81 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Mercatox, Coinbase and Kyber Network. Chainlink has a total market cap of $634.30 million and approximately $57.67 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, OKEx, Binance, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

