GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $14,854.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00583222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010984 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 411.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinrail, Poloniex, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, BitBay and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

