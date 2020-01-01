ZPER (ZPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $822.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Allbit, Coinsuper and HitBTC. ZPER has a market cap of $934,888.00 and approximately $822.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00338292 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003473 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, BitForex, HitBTC, Allbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

