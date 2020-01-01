Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2818 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile
