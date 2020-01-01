Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF (FLIO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.13 on January 8th

Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

