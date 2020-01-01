Global X Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16 on January 8th

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1565 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

