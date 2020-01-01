Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (AUSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 8th

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

