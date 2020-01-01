Global X China Consumer ETF (CHIQ) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on January 8th

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

