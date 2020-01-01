Global X China Consumer ETF (CHIQ) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on January 8th

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.70.
About Global X China Consumer ETF
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.