Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FLHY stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

