Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA PGAL opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Global X MSCI Portugal ETF has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.