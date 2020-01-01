Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (CHIL) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.33 on January 8th

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3323 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56.

