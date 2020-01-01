Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.11 on January 8th

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIH opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Franklin Liberty International Opportunities ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.13 on January 8th
Global X Southeast Asia ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16 on January 8th
Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 8th
Global X China Consumer ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on January 8th
Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
