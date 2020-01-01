Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 6th

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FLCO stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

