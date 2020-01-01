Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

