Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (CHIU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.26 on January 8th

Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIU) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2614 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA CHIU opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. Global X MSCI China Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

