Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (FFIU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FFIU opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

